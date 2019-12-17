Development of energy strategy important step in tackling climate emergency - Archibald

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the publication of a call for evidence in the development of a new energy strategy by the Department for the Economy.

The party's climate, energy and sustainability spokesperson said:

"The publication today by the Department for the Economy of a call for evidence in the development of a new energy strategy is an important step in tackling the climate emergency and sustainably meeting our energy needs into the future.

"It is important to identify and commit to ambitious targets to achieving net zero carbon.

"We need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre industrial temperatures to prevent catastrophic consequences for the planet.

"The science is clear, to do this requires radically reducing emissions, particularly of carbon dioxide.

"We need a strategy that will urgently end our dependence on fossil fuels, provide the investment and infrastructure for renewables and storage technologies, alongside other actions including investment and promotion of public and active transport and planting more trees to offset the emissions as we target ambitious reductions.

"Sinn Féin believes that climate legislation is necessary to place emission targets and other actions on a statutory basis."