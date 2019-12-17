Baker to be new Belfast Ard Mhéara

Sinn Féin group leader on Belfast City Council, Councillor Ciaran Beattie, has said the party will nominate Councillor Daniel Baker to replace newly elected MP for North Belfast John Finucane as the next Ard Mhéara of Belfast.

Councillor Beattie said:

"Sinn Féin will nominate Councillor Daniel Baker for the position of Ard Mhéara following the election of John Finucane as MP for North Belfast.

“I am delighted that Daniel Baker will be nominated as the next Ard Mhéara of Belfast.

“Daniel is a well-respected community activist in the Collin area of West Belfast, in May’s Council election Daniel topped the poll in the Collin area with over 2,100 votes.

“He has also been a vocal campaigner for LGBT and Irish language rights, climate action, community empowerment and for mental health awareness.

“Daniel will take this grass-root style of representation into the role of Mayor and ensure that all the needs of the citizens of this city are reflected in City Council.

"I want to also pay tribute and to thank outgoing Ard Mhéara John Finucane.

“John has worked tirelessly for all citizens of this city as Mayor. He placed human rights, social justice, environmentalism and defending Belfast against Brexit at the heart of his term.

“He will be a first class MP for all the community in North Belfast.

Speaking ahead of the nomination, Councillor Baker said:

"I am honoured to have been selected by Sinn Féin for nomination to be the next Ard Mhéara of Belfast.

"I am grateful to those who have nominated me for this position.

“Belfast is the rainbow city – it is made up of a diverse and vibrant population. It is a city on the rise and one that I am immensely proud to be a citizen. As Mayor, I will strive to represent all citizens equally.

“I will champion the need for improvements to our mental health services.

“I will fight for stronger action against climate breakdown.

“I will work with young people to ensure that they are included in decision making and that they have a bright future and better quality of life.

“I will be the Mayor of all communities, particularly those that are disadvantaged through poverty and unemployment.”