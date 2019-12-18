Minister Eoghan Murphy "delusional" on effectiveness of rent pressure zones - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has slammed Minister Murphy's claims that the latest Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) data on rents is evidence of "rent stabilisation"

Deputy Ó Broin said:

"The latest quarterly data from the RTB on rents shows that rents are up 6.6 percent in Dublin and 8 percent across the State.

"The average rent in Dublin is now 1,762 a year, an increase of 6.6 percent. This is clearly in breach of the 4 percent cap yet Minister Murphy claims this shows rent stabilisation.

"The average rent across the rest of the State is now €1,243 per month, an increase of 8 percent.

"The average rent is now over €1,000 euro in seven counties across the State.

"There is nothing stable about the private rented sector for most tenants and for the Minister with responsibility for the sector. To claim otherwise is delusional.

"Rent pressure zones are not working. Rents are too high and are continuing to rise.

"We need to reduce and freeze rents. The Sinn Féin bill that will do just that passed second stage in the Dail last Thursday with huge support and it must be progressed.

"We also need to see investment in affordable cost rental projects to offer renters a long term solution."