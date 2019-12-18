Government action needed to ensure creche doors open after Christmas – Mary Lou McDonald

Mary Lou McDonald has called on the Taoiseach to outline what action the government will take to ensure that creche doors open after Christmas.



The Sinn Féin President made her comments following reports that over one thousand childcare facilities face closure in the new year after their insurance providers have pulled out.



Ms McDonald said:



“We need urgent action from the government to ensure that creche doors can open after Christmas.



“Parents and workers will be under massive stress following these reports. Parents will be worrying that they will have nowhere to send their children in the new year.



"Childcare workers will be worrying about whether or not they will have a job in January. They need solutions urgently.



“This crisis is yet another feature of a childcare system that is fractured, that doesn’t work for parents, children or childcare professionals. Sinn Féin has a plan that would transform the sector, dramatically reduce fees and see childcare delivered as public service.



“Right now parents and workers need answers and certainty. The government must step in urgently, directly and in a way that shows they are on the side of workers and families, not the greedy, arrogant insurance industry that believes it is untouchable.”