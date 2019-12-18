Short-term emergency fund needed to cover creche insurance crisis – Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin Children and Youth Affairs Spokesperson Kathleen Funchion TD has said that a short-term emergency fund is needed to cover the insurance crisis facing over a thousand creches to ensure their doors will stay open in the New Year.

Speaking today, Teachta Funchion said;

“We cannot have a scenario where creches will be closed after Christmas. Assurances on insurance costs given by Taoiseach today not enough. We need to guarantee needed that crèches that can’t afford new premiums will be assisted.

“A short-term emergency fund to assist those in crisis needs to be established immediately.

“If Alliance are to become the new insurer for the sector, the proposed €60 per child per year must be the maximum. However, this may still be a lot more than what some crèches were paying previously.

“In our previous alternative budgets, Sinn Féin have consistently shown how for affordable, sustainable childcare can become a reality.

“Minister Zappone must outline what measures the government will take to make to ensure this happens. We need a guarantee that this crisis will not result in increased fees for parents.

“I will be meeting with Minister Zappone for an emergency meeting this afternoon where I will raise this with her and insist that a strong guarantee is needed for the creches affected.

“Workers and families need a break and the government cannot sit on its hands with such high uncertainty facing so many people.”