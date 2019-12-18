Minister Zappone backs Sinn Féin’s proposal for creches - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed the announcement a “Programme Support Payment” of €1,500 by Minister Katherine Zappone in light of rising insurance issue costs facing childcare providers.

Teachta McDonald said:

“Earlier today in the Dáil, I asked the Taoiseach to make an emergency payment to creches in order to keep their doors open in light of rising insurance costs.

“The Taoiseach rubbished this proposal and called it ‘reckless’.

“I’m very glad that his Minister wasn’t listening and has now announced this payment.

"There’s no doubt that this will make a difference to childcare providers, to workers and to parents but it shouldn’t have gotten to this stage and there needs to be a plan to prevent this in future.

“This crisis is yet another feature of a childcare system that is fractured and doesn’t work for parents, children or for childcare professionals. We need to move away from the for-profit model of childcare to one of public service.”