Kelly condemns Omagh shooting

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly MLA has condemned a shooting on a home in Omagh.

The West Tyrone MLA said,

“I utterly condemn this shooting on a family home in Clonmore Gardens.

“A woman and two children were inside the house at the time and while thankfully no one was injured, it could have been much worse, and they have been left badly shaken.

“Anyone with any information on should bring it forward to the PSNI."