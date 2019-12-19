Small increase in minimum wage not enough, workers deserve a living wage – Maurice Quinlivan TD
Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Jobs, Workers’ Rights and Pay Equality, Maurice Quinlivan TD has said the small increase in the minimum wage now scheduled for February is not enough, and workers deserve to get paid at least a living wage.
Speaking today, the Limerick City TD said;
“Although the small increase in the minimum wage now set for February is welcome, the minimum wage in this state is still far too low.
“According to Social Justice Ireland, over 100,000 workers in this state are living in poverty.
“That is a shameful statistic. As the state’s economic situation improved over the last few years, the rich have got richer, while ordinary workers were left behind.
“This small increase of 3% in the minimum wage will be swallowed up by costs this government have let spiral out of control, including rent, insurance premiums and childcare costs.
“This government need to realise the minimum wage is not enough for workers, and a living wage must be introduced.
“In October the Dáil passed a Sinn Féin motion calling for a living wage of €12.30 per hour to be introduced next year, and the government should make this a reality.
“Sinn Féin have a published plan outlining how we would introduce a Living Wage, whilst also protecting financially vulnerable businesses.
“We need a Living Wage of €12.30 per hour to ensure workers are not living in poverty. Workers have waited long enough for proper pay and conditions.”