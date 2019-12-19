Rotunda Hospital urgently needs additional capital investment to ensure continued patient safety - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson Louise O'Reilly TD has said that additional capital investment is urgently needed at the Rotunda hospital if continued patient safety is to be assured.

The comments come amid reports that doctors were forced to crowd-fund for an echocardiogram machine which aids sick newborn babies.

Speaking today after a meeting with the Master of the Hospital, Deputy O'Reilly said;

"Today I was joined by my party colleague and party leader Mary Lou McDonald as we met the master of the Rotunda to discuss the need for additional resourcing and funding for the hospital.

"The Rotunda hospital serves a large population, including mine and Deputy McDonald's constituency, both of which are very young populations and rapidly increasing. Doctors are having to crowdfund for a vital piece of equipment, an echocardiogram machine for very small, fragile babies.

"It is disgraceful that this is the extent doctors have to go to in order to obtain such critically important equipment. It should not be the case in any scenario.

"While the Minister for Health continues to brag about the size of the budget allocated to the health service, this is the reality facing frontline staff.

"We were told by the master of the hospital and senior management here that at a minimum an extension to the hospital is urgently needed due to overcrowding, which in turn leads to health and safety concerns arising.

"They stressed the need for additional funding and resourcing to help alleviate the existing pressure and to ensure a safe, sustainable future for patients and staff.

"Doctors are at the end of their tether. Minister Harris needs to ensure that additional funding is released in order to cover the cost of the additional equipment needed, and needs to engage with hospital management to begin a plan of work which will result in patient and staff safety being maintained as a top priority."