Murphy deeply disappointed at DUP holding up agreement

Sinn Féin's chief negotiator Conor Murphy has said his party is 'deeply disappointed' a deal has not be done and that the DUP is holding up the restoration of the Executive.

The Newry Armagh MLA said:

“Sinn Féin been very clear that we want to see a deal, want to see Stormont back up and working again.

“We have applied ourselves in the talks process over the last couple of days with both governments and the other parties.

"Sinn Féin has been committed to doing a deal, and that deal can be done in the coming days.

“There is an onus on us all to reach an agreement, to give the people hope, to address the outstanding issues and get back into institutions, which work for all.

"It is our understanding that both governments and at least three other political parties are in this space.

"Sinn Féin is deeply disappointed that the DUP are telling the media and the public the talks have to be closed down for Christmas

"The onus is now on the DUP, once again, to tell the public why they are now holding up the restoration of the Assembly.”