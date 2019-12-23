Sinn Féin remains focussed on achieving agreement – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill said today the party remains focussed on reaching an agreement in talks in the New Year.

Michelle O’Neill was speaking after church leaders called on negotiators to continue to work for a deal.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Sinn Féin is committed to the restoration of the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement on the basis of equality and respect.

“There is a real opportunity to successfully conclude the talks and have a sitting Assembly and Executive to address the crisis in our health and public services.

“Progress and resolution is imperative.

“There is an overwhelming appetite in the public for good government formed without further delay.

“Sinn Féin’s focus is firmly on achieving an agreement to the outstanding issues and getting the political institutions back up and running and working for everyone in the New Year.”