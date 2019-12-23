Magee appeals to community to assist police investigation

Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee has appealed to the community in north Belfast to do all they can to assist the police in their investigation into the deaths of two people in Kinnaird Close.

JJ Magee said:

“Two bodies have been found in a home in Kinnaird Close and the police have launched a major investigation.

“This tragedy has shocked and saddened the local community.

“I have visited families in Girdwood who have been forced to move out of their homes while police forensic teams examine the scene and I am working with statutory agencies to provide those families with emergency accommodation.

“This has been an awful experience for all concerned in the mouth of Christmas but people understand the seriousness and the tragic nature of today’s events.

“I am appealing to the community to assist the police investigation in any way they can and to bring forward any information relevant to the investigation.

“It’s also important in the wake of this incident that people remain vigilant.”