Santa Claus needs the post office network to do his job - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Communications, Climate Action and Environment David Cullinane TD has thanked all the staff of An Post for their hard work over the Christmas period.

He said the post office network is vital in ensuring children’s letters to Santa Claus get to the North Pole on time and that the maintenance of a publicly owned postal network is crucial.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"The Christmas period is a very important time for all children across the island and it is a very busy time for post offices throughout the country.

"Our postal workers have a very important job helping to deliver letters to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve and Santa’s job would be a lot more difficult without the post office network helping him to do his job.

"Post offices - particularly in rural areas - are a valuable asset to communities throughout the State all throughout the year, not just at Christmas time.

"This Christmas I am urging the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment to guarantee the long-term survival of An Post because the maintenance of a publicly owned postal network is crucial.

"In 2020, it is essential that the post office network is protected."