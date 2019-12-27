Disruption caused by security alert - McCleave

Sinn Féin Councillor Gary McCleave has said a security alert on the Hannahstown Road has caused significant disruption.

Cllr Gary McCleave said:

“There is significant disruption this afternoon caused by the discovery of a suspicious object on the Hannahstown Road.

“The road is closed in both directions and I would urge people to avoid the route and follow local diversions.

“This is the last thing the community needs particularly during the Christmas holidays.”