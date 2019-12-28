Hargey selected as new MLA for South Belfast

Sinn Féin activists in South Belfast have selected former Mayor of Belfast Cllr Deirdre Hargey for co-option to replace Máirtín Ó Muilleoir in the Assembly.

Speaking after being selected at a selection convention in South Belfast, Deirdre Hargey said:

“I am proud and honoured to have been selected for co-option to the Assembly to replace Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, who is stepping down as MLA for South Belfast.

“I have worked closely with Máirtín over many years and know the great work that he has done for this constituency and his contribution to building the new Belfast.

“This is a crucial time in politics and just like my term on the Council and as Mayor of Belfast, I will continue to ensure that the people of South Belfast are heard loud and clear.

“Whether it’s standing against Brexit and Tory cuts or striving to make Belfast greener in the battle against climate change; I will be your voice.

"There is no doubt that momentum for Irish Unity has grown rapidly in recent years and I will play my part in building a better future for all.

"We are in a new era of politics and I look forward to providing a strong voice, alongside other Sinn Féin representatives, to ensure the people of South Belfast continue to get the first class representation they deserve."