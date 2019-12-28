State paper revelations highlight need for 'full and independent' Pat Finucane inquiry - Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has said revelations in newly released state papers from 1989 around the murder of Pat Finucane highlights the need for a full and independent inquiry into his killing.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“Revelations in newly released state papers from 1989 showing the Irish government’s concerns that prominent solicitors were being targeted for assassination by loyalist death squads acting under the direction of the British state are deeply concerning.

“Unfortunately we know all too well from the murder of Pat Finucane that these concerns were legitimate.

“This adds to the overwhelming need for a full and independent public inquiry into the killing of Pat Finucane.

“It is long past time the British government accepted that and constituted the full and independent inquiry it committed to and have since reneged on.”