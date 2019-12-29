2020 needs to see radical change from FAI bosses - Jonathan O'Brien TD

Speaking following the AGM of the FAI, Sinn Féin Sports spokesperson Jonathan O'Brien TD has said the new board of the FAI needs to prioritise the grassroots of the organisation and ensure that there is no liquidation of the League under any circumstances.

Deputy O'Brien said;

"2019 saw some of the most bleak days for the FAI. It was an insult to every football fan in the country to see the heads of the FAI hide away at critical times and dodge accountability.

"There is still a lot that needs to be answered for in 2020. We need to see radical change in the organisation if we are to save the league and protect the grassroots structure.

"People have legitimate and urgent concerns including the workers at the FAI and the thousands of volunteers.

"As the undefined period continues, it is little wonder fans are so angry and disenfranchised.

"The future of Irish football is in the balance and the so-called leaders need to step up to the mark.

"It is time for action not excuses."

"Clubs, players and fans deserve the change needed to ensure the future of the league."