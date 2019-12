Murphy condemns Torrens shooting

Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy has condemned a shooting in the Torrens area of North Belfast.

Cllr Ryan Murphy said:

“Shots were fired through a window of a house in Torrens this evening.

“Thankfully no one was hurt in this reckless attack, but it could have been much worse.

“There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to Police.”