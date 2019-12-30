Sexual Assault "shock to the community" - Seán Crowe TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South-West Seán Crowe has said that the news of a sexual assault on woman in Tallaght on Christmas Eve has shocked the local community. Crowe has called extra overt Garda resources to be located in the community and appealed for anybody with information to contact the Gardaí immediately.

Deputy Crowe said;

"The news of an apparent sexual assault in Jobstown area just off the N81 has been shocking and disturbing to the local community.

"We urgently need additional overt Gardaí on the beat to ensure that people are safe walking the streets during the holiday period.

"The Garda Authorities are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the N81 near Jobstown on Christmas Eve with dash cam cameras in their car between 9 and midnight to check their footage.

"Anybody with additional information or who witnessed any unusual behaviour should also immediately make contact with An Garda Síochána."