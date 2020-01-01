Menu

Local community shocked at road collision death - Molloy

1 January, 2020 - by Francie Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has said the local community is shocked following the death of a young man in a road collision. 

The Mid Ulster MP said: 

“There is shock and sadness in the community following the death of a 19-year-old man in a road collision on the Moneysharvan road between Swatragh and Maghera. 

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy, particularly when someone so young loses their life. 

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man at this sad time.”

