Local community shocked at road collision death - Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has said the local community is shocked following the death of a young man in a road collision.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“There is shock and sadness in the community following the death of a 19-year-old man in a road collision on the Moneysharvan road between Swatragh and Maghera.

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy, particularly when someone so young loses their life.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man at this sad time.”