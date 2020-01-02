Airbnb should be fined for advertising rogue properties - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on Minister Eoghan Murphy to 'fine Airbnb and other short term letting platforms for advertising rogue properties'. The call comes after it was revealed that there has been a significant increase in short term properties available in Dublin.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

"New short term letting regulations came into force in July 2019, and to date the vast majority of short term letting landlords continue to flout the law.

"We now learn that there has been a significant increase in the number of short term lets available at a time when long term rental supply continues to fall well below demand.

"It is time for the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy to introduce legislation to fine Airbnb and other platforms who advertise rogue properties, and a strong sanction on platforms would greatly assist local authority enforcement of the rules.

"There is no point in introducing regulations for the short term letting sector without adequate enforcement."