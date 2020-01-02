2019 Trolley figures illustrate the failure of government policy - Louise O'Reilly TD

Responding to the publication of Trolley figures for 2019 by the INMO this morning Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health Louise O’Reilly TD has said the figures illustrate the failure of government policy.

The figures show that 118,367 patients went without hospital beds in 2019 and confirms 2019 as the worst-ever year for hospital overcrowding since records began - 9% higher than 2018.

Teachta O'Reilly said:

"Behind these statistics are seriously ill people who have been left waiting for a bed in our hospitals.

"Emergency Departments are chaotic and the overcrowding is creating an environment that is unsafe for patients and staff.

"The Minister for Health needs to look past his own spin and see these figures for what they are - the failure of government policy.

"This crisis will only be resolved when appropriate staff numbers are hired to ensure that beds can be reopened and we in Sinn Féin have repeatedly called for the recruitment embargo to be lifted to ensure that additional staff can be recruited.

"Frontline staff and their representatives know that this recruitment embargo is having a serious impact on capacity and the Minister needs to stop challenging these workers and trying to deflect attention from this crisis.

"The figures don't lie and a 9% increase in numbers left waiting for a bed should serve as a real wake up call for the Minister and senior HSE managers."