Sinn Féin President offers condolences on the passing of Marian Finucane

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has extended condolences to the family and friends of Marian Finucane following her passing today, as well as to her RTÉ colleagues.

The Sinn Féin President said:

"I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Marian Finucane today.

"Her contribution to Irish journalism and broadcasting has been immense, and she has occupied a special place in the hearts of many radio listeners over the years.

"On behalf of Sinn Féin I want to extend my condolences to her husband John, her son Jack, to her wider family and her friends, as well to her RTÉ colleagues at this very sad time.”