Conor Maskey to replace Finucane on Belfast City Council

Sinn Féin Councillor Shauneen Baker has said the party is due to select Conor Maskey for co-option to replace newly elected MP John Finucane as Councillor for the Castle area on Belfast City Council.

Councillor Baker said:



"Following the close of nominations, Conor Maskey’s name has been selected to go forward for ratification for co-option to replace newly elected MP John Finucane as Councillor for the Castle area.

“I have no doubt that Conor will build on the work of John Finucane and the other Sinn Féin representatives to ensure the people of North Belfast continue to get first-class representation.”