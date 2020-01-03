Brexit protections should be all-Ireland - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has said the Irish government’s Brexit planning should be on an all-Ireland basis.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

“The Irish government has announced a multi million euro package to support businesses along the border as they face into Brexit.

“The impact of Brexit does not stop at the border and neither should protection packages.

“The Taoiseach preciously guaranteed that Irish citizens in the north will never be left behind again but time and again has failed when it comes to delivering on that pledge.

“Businesses on both sides of the border will be among the worst hit as a result of the Tory Brexit and the Irish government has a responsibility to the all-Ireland economy so these protections should be Island-wide.”