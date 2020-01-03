Mercer should withdraw crass comments - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has branded comments from British Army Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer in relation to legacy investigations as crass and deeply insensitive.

The party’s Victims and Legacy spokesperson said:

“Victims of the conflict who have been bereaved by the British state forces will be hurt and offended by these deeply insensitive comments by Johnny Mercer.

“He should withdraw them immediately and explain why he believes that those responsible for state murder should not be held accountable and face due process of the law.

“Any attempt to introduce an amnesty for British forces who killed Irish citizens would totally undermine the proposed new legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House.

“All victims and survivors should have the same access to processes of truth and justice, there can be no immunity or impunity for British forces guilty of crime, collusion and murder in Ireland.

”The mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the five main parties and the two governments must be implemented in a human rights compliant manner enabling legislation that would meet the needs of families.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the families in their pursuit of truth and justice.”