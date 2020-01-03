Gildernew expresses sympathies following Dungannon death

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has expressed her sympathies following the death of a 19-year-old man in Dungannon.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

“The local community have been shocked by the discovery of a man’s body in the Castle Hill area of Dungannon.

“An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death and this must be allowed to proceed.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time.”