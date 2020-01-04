Irish government must immediately join the global condemnation of illegal and reckless US action - Senator Paul Gavan

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has condemned the illegal and reckless US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian Major General, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi military commander, as well as eight others.

Senator Gavan said:

“This US military airstrike was completely illegal and incredibly reckless.

"This harebrained and unlawful use of military force to murder Iranian and Iraqi military officials will have a major destabilising effect on the situation in the Middle East, and the US knows this.

“The Irish government must immediately join the global condemnation of this illegal and reckless US action.

“As the US government announces that it is sending more troops to Iraq and tensions continue to rise, the Irish government need to urgently put an end to the use of Shannon Airport by the US military.”