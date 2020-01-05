Sinn Féin President thanks Jonathan O'Brien TD for his 'massive contribution'

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD, responding to the announcement tonight by Jonathan O'Brien TD that he will not contest the next General Election, has thanked Jonathan for his 'massive contribution to Sinn Féin locally and nationally, and for his twenty years service in public office'.

The Sinn Féin President said:

"I want to sincerely thank Jonathan for the massive contribution he has made to Sinn Féin locally and nationally, and for his twenty years service in public office.

"Jonathan has served his constituents and Sinn Féin with distinction as a member of Cork City Council for 11 years and for 9 years in the Dáil.

"During that time he has earned a reputation as one of the strongest and most genuine voices in Irish politics.

"Someone of Jonathan's talent and calibre will undoubtedly be missed as a public representative, but I know that Jonathan will remain a proud and committed member of Sinn Féin and will work to retain the Sinn Féin seat in Cork North Central and contribute to the party in other ways into the future.

"Jonathan has given a firm commitment that he will continue to serve the people of his constituency to the best of his ability until the next General Election and I have no doubt that he will do that over the coming period.

"Given that Sinn Féin recorded our best ever result in the Cork North Central constituency in November's by-elections, I have every confidence that we will retain this seat in the next General Election when it comes."