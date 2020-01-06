PSNI need to take action against loyalist criminal gangs - McMullan

Sinn Féin Councillor Oliver McMullan has called on the PSNI to take action against the criminal activity of loyalist criminal gangs following the death of a man in Carrickfergus on Sunday night.

Cllr Oliver McMullan said:

“There is shock in the community at the killing of a man in Carrickfergus on Sunday night.

“While an investigation is underway and must be allowed to continue – it’s been reported that this killing was ordered by the South East Antrim UDA.

“It’s long past time the PSNI finally cracked down on the criminal activity of the UDA and other loyalist paramilitaries.

“Those responsible for this latest killing must be brought before the courts.

“I appeal to the community to bring forward any information that will assist the police investigation.

“There is also a responsibility on everyone, especially those in leadership positions of political unionism, to face down these criminal gangs and bring to an end once and for all the cosy relationship between unionism and loyalist gangs."