Ennis encourages applicants for Líofa bursary scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has encouraged people to apply for the 2020 Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme.

The South Down MLA said:

“Applications for the 2020 Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme opened today and I would encourage anyone wanting to improve their Irish to apply.

“These bursaries provide a great opportunity for people to immerse themselves in Irish language, music and culture by visiting and studying in the Gaeltacht.

“The scheme is open to adult learners who receive qualifying benefits and students whose parents are in receipt of a means-tested benefit.

“Hundreds of people across the north have already availed of these bursaries to improve their Irish.

“I would encourage anyone interested in visiting the Gaeltacht who qualifies for these bursaries to get their applications in now.”