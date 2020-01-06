PSNI leadership must catch up with south Armagh community - Murphy

Sinn Féin Newry Armagh MLA, Conor Murphy, has today called on the PSNI Chief Constable to review its approach to policing in south Armagh, following a meeting with Simon Byrne this afternoon.

Conor Murphy MLA said:

"Today in a meeting with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, I urged him to urgently change the PSNI approach to policing in south Armagh.

"The Christmas Day photo stunt in Crossmaglen made headlines, but is only symptomatic of a much wider problem with policing in the area.

"Over 20 years after Patten and the Good Friday Agreement, the police approach to the community in south Armagh has barely changed.

"In the wake of yet another paramilitary murder in East Antrim, it is completely unacceptable that south Armagh is described as 'unique'.

"The leadership in the PSNI still seem to be in a mindset of imposing policing on the local community, as opposed to policing with the community.

"Simon Byrne is a new Chief Constable, and he has an opportunity to set a new standard to give the local community policing they need and deserve."