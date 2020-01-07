Mullan extends condolences at death of James Mehaffey

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has paid tribute to the late Dr James Mehaffey, former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, following his death.

The Foyle MLA said:

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of the former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Dr James Mehaffey.

“Bishop Mehaffey was a well known figure in Derry and further afield for many years.

“During his tenure as Bishop of Derry and Raphoe and throughout his retirement he struck up lasting friendships from across society and was an inspiration to everyone.

“His commitment to promoting peace and reconciliation in the city won him many friends and admirers and he will be sadly missed by all.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends and all who knew him at this sad time.”