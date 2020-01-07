Mullan encourages parents to complete school applications

Sinn Féin Education spokesperson Karen Mullan has encouraged parents to complete applications for pre-school places and primary school places for September 2020 in advance of the January 30th deadline.

Karen Mullan said:

“It’s time to apply for pre-school places and primary school places for September 2020.

“I would encourage all parents to complete their application ahead of deadline which is the 30th of January at 12 noon.”

Details of the digital registration process as well as further information on the admissions process can be accessed at the following link: https://www.eani.org.uk/parents/admissions