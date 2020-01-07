O’Neill extends condolences on death of Stephen Clements

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of BBC radio presenter Stephen Clements.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Stephen Clements today.

“His radio shows on BBC Radio Ulster and Q Radio brought his legion of listeners joy through his music and humour.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his wife, children and family, and his colleagues at this very sad and difficult time.”