Anderson urges participation in PEACE Plus survey

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has urged groups to take part in a consultation process that will help shape the future EU programme ‘PEACE Plus’ that will run from 2021-2027.

Speaking after the launch of the survey Martina Anderson MEP said:

“I would encourage groups to take part in a new survey with the survey and information events which will setting out funding and delivery of new PEACE Plus Programme.

“Sinn Féin have worked tirelessly in the European Parliament, and elsewhere, to ensure that EU funding streams to the north are protected.

“In 2016, Sinn Féin convinced 541 MEPs of the need to protect PEACE funding, regardless of the outcome of Brexit.

“The new PEACE Plus programme has the potential to mitigate some of the impact that Brexit and the border has on our border communities, but this fund is not a miracle cure.

“The reality of Brexit will still mean that the north will be cut off from other vital European funding programmes worth hundreds of millions of euro.

“On the 31st of January, the north will be dragged out of the EU. Sinn Féin will continue fighting to ensure that the budget for this PEACE Plus Programme, and the regulations, covering it are secured.”