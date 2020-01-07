RIC commemoration needs to be cancelled - Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD, speaking following the announcement of a deferral of the government's planned commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary, has said that "deferring this is a step in the right direction, but it's not enough. This event needs to be cancelled".

Teachta McDonald said:

"Over the past number of days we have gotten a flavour of the extent of Fine Gael's revisionism, during which they have repeatedly defended their decision to commemorate the DMP and the RIC.

"These forces were part of the British apparatus of occupation and acted to suppress the democratic demand for independence as expressed overwhelming by the people in the 1918 General Election.

"For any Irish government for advocate commemorating these organisations is shameful and it has rightly drawn much criticism.

"Deferral of this planned commemoration is a step in the right direction, but it's not enough. This event needs to be cancelled."