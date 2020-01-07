John Gormley to join Belfast City Council team

Sinn Féin has selected John Gormley for co-option to replace Deirdre Hargey as Councillor for the Botanic area on Belfast City Council.

Speaking after being selected at a selection convention in South Belfast, John Gormley said:

“I am proud and honoured to have been selected for co-option to the Belfast City Council to replace Deirdre Hargey, who is taking on the role of MLA for South Belfast.

“I have worked closely with Deirdre over many years and know the great work she has done for the people of Botanic and wider South Belfast.

“Having been active in community politics for a number of years, I will continue to stand up for the people of South Belfast and play my part in building the new Belfast for all.”