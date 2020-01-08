Gildernew welcomes Aidan McAnespie killing decision

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has welcomed another step forward in the campaign for truth about the killing of Aidan McAnespie by a British soldier in Aughnacloy in 1988.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"I welcome today's developments in the case of the killing of Aidan McAnespie in Aughnacloy with the development that the soldier accused of shooting hm has a case to answer.

"This is a step forward for the family in the campaign for the truth of what happened to Aidan.

"It also highlights the need for the legacy mechanisms agreed in the Stormont House Agreement to be implemented in full so all families bereaved by the conflict can get access to truth.

"We will continue to stand by the McAnespie family and all those campaigning for truth and justice."