MPs meet British political parties to discuss Irish unity referendum
Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has said the Sinn Féin MP team met with political parties at Westminster this week to discuss the need for a referendum on Irish unity.
The Sinn Féin group leader at Westminster said:
"The Sinn Féin MP team returned to Westminster this week for a series of meetings with political parties to discuss Brexit, the ongoing talks and Irish unity.
"It is clear the interests of the people of Ireland will never be served at Westminster.
"We had useful conversations with other political parties on the need for the British government to fulfil its commitments to the Good Friday Agreement.
“This includes its provision to hold a referendum on the constitutional future of the north of Ireland through a referendum on Irish unity.
"There is an ongoing conversation on Irish unity among the political parties in Britain and we will continue to engage with all parties to further that campaign."