Hate crime laws must be fit for purpose - McCartney

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney has today welcomed the launch of a consultation into hate crime in the North of Ireland, the latest stage of the wide-ranging review.

The Foyle MLA said ensuring that hate crime laws are updated to ensure effectiveness must be a matter of urgency

Raymond McCartney MLA said:

"The launch of Judge Marrinan's consultation into hate crime, and the ongoing review into the issue, is an opportunity to bring forward stronger and more effective laws to tackle rising hate crime.

"Around eight incidents of hate crime are reported every day, primarily of a racist, homophobic and sectarian nature.

"There can be no tolerance for hate crime, which blights our society. We must afford adequate protections for those who fall victim, and we must strengthen the law to ensure it is sufficiently robust to deal with those who commit these horrific crimes.

"Sinn Féin has worked with Judge Marrinan and his team over recent months and have contributed to the review.

"We are eager to contribute to this consultation, and look forward to the content of Judge Marrinan's review."