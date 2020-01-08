Kearney welcomes additional police patrols following brutal Randalstown assault

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed an assurance that additional police patrols are to be deployed in the wake of a brutal assault in Randalstown.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“I have been in contact with the PSNI area commander and other local officers since a serious assault occurred in Randalstown last night.

“I welcome assurances provided to me that additional police patrols will be deployed in the area over the next few days.

“This was a particularly brutal assault in a very quiet neighbourhood of the town, during which the victim was reportedly attacked with a variety of weapons, including a sword.

“This type of criminal behaviour must not be tolerated in Randalstown or anywhere in South Antrim, and I appeal to anyone with information that may help police in their inquiries to ring 101 or contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.”