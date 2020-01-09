Oireachtas #Dáil100 Exhibition set for Belfast and Derry - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile has welcomed news that an Oireachtas exhibition celebrating the centenary of An Chead Dáil will travel to Belfast and Derry in the coming weeks.

Speaking today Senator Ó Donnghaile welcomed the news saying;

“I am glad to see this exhibition travel northwards and allow people here the opportunity to see it.

“An Chéad Dáil was a national exercise in democracy and self determination.

“It impacted and reflected all corners of Ireland and Irish life and it is only right that this exhibition, which has been displayed in Dublin, Cork and Galway already, comes to Belfast and Derry.”