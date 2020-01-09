Death of patient at University Hospital Limerick shocking and distressing – Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin health spokesperson, Deputy Louise O’Reilly, has described the revelation that a patient at University Hospital Limerick was found dead beside his hospital trolley with a broken neck as shocking and distressing.

Teachta O’Reilly said there can be no delay in the investigation, or publication of findings, into the man’s death and Minister Harris should make an immediate public statement on the matter.

Teachat O’Reilly said:

“The news being reported today that a patient was found dead with a broken neck, on the ground, next to his hospital trolley, in the Emergency Department of University Hospital Limerick is incredibly shocking and distressing.

“The State must ensure that all the necessary services which may be needed by the deceased’s family are made available at this extremely difficult time.

“I am also calling on Minister Harris to make an immediate public statement on the matter.

“The health service must ensure that resources are made available so that there is no delay in the investigation or the publication of its findings.”

