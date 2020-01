Sinn Féin Ard Chomhairle to meet - McDonald

Speaking after the publication of the text by the two governments tonight, Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald TD said:

"The governments have chosen to publish this text which we have received in the last hour.

"We are studying the text and will give it careful consideration.

"The Sinn Féin Ard Comhairle will meet tomorrow to fully assess it."