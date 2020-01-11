Alex Maskey elected as Assembly Speaker

Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey has been elected as Speaker of the Assembly at today's sitting in Stormont.

Speaking in the Assembly to nominate Alex Maskey, Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill said:

"It is my pleasure to nominate my friend and colleague Alex Maskey for the position of Speaker of the Assembly.

"Alex Maskey is someone whose professionalism, dedication and commitment has embodied his involvement in politics for decades.

"Alex served as the first Sinn Féin councillor on Belfast City Council, and later as the first Republican mayor in the history of Belfast, and in both roles he showed his willingness and ability to represent all citizens equally.

"A tireless and fearless advocate of those most in need in our society, Alex had always provided a voice for everyone.

"As a key figure in the negotiations leading to the Good Friday Agreement, and in subsequent negotiations, Alex has demonstrated a commitment to encouraging dialogue and discussion.

"Serving as a committee chair, he provided a platform for debate, getting business done and maintaining order showing no fear or favour to anyone.

"Alex Maskey will bring his enormous experience to the position of Speaker and will act at all times with determined professionalism and impartiality."