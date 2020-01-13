'Tackling crisis within education system must be priority' - Mullan

Sinn Féin education spokesperson Karen Mullan has congratulated Peter Weir on his appointment as Education Minister and says she looks forward to working with him to progress a range of priority areas.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I want to congratulate Mr Weir on his appointment and wish him well in the time ahead.

“The appointment of an Education Minister means we can get on with the business of tackling the crisis within our education system.

“I look forward to working constructively with him and the other parties as we attempt to progress important legislation and policy in the time ahead.

“Addressing the crisis in our school budgets, in Special Educational Needs provision, tackling disadvantage and resolving the ongoing industrial actions are areas I and my party want to see immediate action on.

“Crucial to making progress in these areas will be the delivery of the substantial financial package as promised by the British Government.

“A decade of Tory austerity has starved the system of the funding and has led us to this crisis point and I will advance the work of tackling disadvantage as a priority.”