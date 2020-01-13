Kathleen Funchion TD supports Early Years February 5th Day of Action

Sinn Féin Children and Youth Affairs Spokesperson Kathleen Funchion TD has pledged her party’s support for the Early Years sector Day of Action on Wednesday the 5th February.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD said:

“With a General Election on the horizon, the crisis in the Early Years sector must be recognised as a major election issue by all parties.

“Early Years professionals deserve to be paid a decent wage in financially sustainable services.

“SIPTU/Big Start, the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, the Association of Childhood Professionals, the National Community Childcare Forum and the National Childhood Network have convened an 'Early Years Alliance' to highlight the crisis in the sector and demand increased funding in the sector, better pay and recognition the profession deserves.

“Many service providers will be closing for the day so that staff can attend.

“Staff, providers and parents will be marching to Dáil Eireann on Wednesday 5th February (assembly at 11.30 at Parnell Square, Dublin 1) to demand that the crisis be recognised urgently by this government and all General Election 2020 candidates.

“I have been campaigning tirelessly for improved working conditions and pay for all those working in this crucial sector for years. I will be walking in solidarity with all staff and service providers attending this important demonstration on February 5th”

