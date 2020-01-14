Sinn Féin responds to consultation on mental health and suicide prevention - Flynn

Speaking after Sinn Féin submitted its response to the Public Health Agency’s consultation on mental health and suicide prevention training Órlaithí Flynn said:

“Suicide and poor mental ill health has a huge impact on society. It can devastate communities as well as individuals and families.

"Sinn Féin argued strongly for an updated and robust suicide prevention strategy and along with the Suicide Prevention All Party Group, were able to secure its publication in September 2019.

“One of the actions from the strategy called for a training framework to be developed and last week Sinn Féin submitted our response to the consultation.”

The party’s spokesperson for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention added:

“The mental health crisis and high rates of suicide require more than supportive words and short-term headlines but tangible actions and real outcomes.

“We need to look at how we can prevent, intervene earlier and support our existing services which are already under so much pressure.

"Sinn Féin has consistently called for emotional resilience to be a key part of the school curriculum to ensure better services and support for all our young people. We have also called for suicide prevention and mental health training to be made available to a broader range of people and organisations.

"A greater focus on mental health and suicide prevention is needed and that is recognised in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal.

“It is important that the priorities, and the necessary funding to achieve them, are delivered."