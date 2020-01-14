Archibald selected as Chairperson of Economy Committee

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Economy and Climate Change, Caoimhe Archibald, has today been appointed as Chair of the Economy Committee.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald MLA has said:

"I am delighted to have been appointed Chairperson of the Committee for the Economy.

"Brexit is a very challenging time for our economy, for families and businesses across the north.

"Facing this uncertainty, and in view of the historic challenge to prevent climate breakdown, we must take meaningful action to create a fairer and zero carbon economy through a just transition.

"In September last year Sinn Féin launched our 'Inclusive Growth Strategy', outlining our vision to transform our local economy.

"We outlined four key priorities in our economic strategy: to promote secure jobs that pay the Living Wage, to pursue regional equality and rebalance economic activity towards deprived regions, to decarbonise the economy through a just transition, and to drive productivity increases.To achieve these objectives, we need a Green New Deal.

"We need to see investment in green infrastructure and skills to create ‘green-collar’ jobs. We must promote green social enterprises and drive green research and innovation in local universities.

"But for the potential of a Green New Deal to be fully realised it must be island-wide, to unleash the potential of the all-Ireland economy.

"This is equally important in the context of Brexit, which will create profound economic challenges whatever shape it takes.

"Greater all-Ireland integration can prevent economic damage and mitigate the impact of Brexit, only a new and United Ireland can overcome the damage of Brexit.

"I am looking forward to working with the new Minster and the committee to address these challenges and to build a stronger, fairer and more regionally balanced economy."

NOTE FOR EDITOR

Caoimhe grew up in Coleraine and was educated at Loreto College, Coleraine and Queen’s University, Belfast.



She qualified with a BSc in Molecular Biology and PhD in Molecular Mycology with a DARD studentship.



She also completed a PGDip in Management & Corporate Governance from the Ulster Business School. She has a background in agriculture research and believes very strongly in the importance of investment in R&D and SMEs to enable local businesses to compete in a global market.



Caoimhe is a political activist and was the East Derry candidate for Sinn Féin in the 2015 Westminster election, and was first elected to the Assembly in 2016, previously serving on the Committees for the Economy, and for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.



Caoimhe is a keen runner and swimmer, she has been a member of her local GAA club for over 15 years. Caoimhe has been a member of Conradh na Gaeilge for 5 years and is a strong advocate for the development of Irish language and promoting access to Irish Medium education.